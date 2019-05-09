Toggle Menu
Student of the Year 2 promotions: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria nail the breezy summer lookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/student-of-the-ananya-panday-and-tara-sutaria-photos-5718595/

Student of the Year 2 promotions: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria nail the breezy summer look

Student of the Year 2 promotions: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have been consistent while delivering on the fashion front.

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, SOTY 2 music launch, SOTY 2, student of the year, SOTY 1, alai bhatt, karan johar, indian express, indian express news
Student of the Year promotions: Both Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria look lovely in blue. (Source: Ami Patel/Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student of the Year 2 is about to release and the young leads have been busy promoting the film. While at it, they have also managed to impress us with their sartorial choices. Recently the female leads were spotted giving us some major fashion goals.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Ananya Panday was spotted in a lovely Arpita Mehta ensemble. The intricately designed crop top was paired with flared pants with ruffle detail. The contrast worked well and the look was completed with hair parted at the centre and silver earrings from Minerali Store.

Sutaria, on the other hand, was spotted in a lovely ensemble from Anita Dongre. The white knotted crop top was paired with a matching mid-length skirt. The look was rounded out with hair parted at the centre and styled in soft curls.  Dewy make-up and yellow stilettos completed the look.

At the special screening of their film, Panday was seen in a sequin jersey, teamed with denim shorts. Styled by Patel, the ensemble from MXS was paired with pastel pink sneakers from Steve Madden as hair parted at the centre and minimal make-up completed the look.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Student of the Year 2 special screening: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria keep things simple and stylish

Ananya Panday looked pretty at the special screening. (Source: APH Images)

Sutaria had stepped out donning a white crop top and high waist jeans. The look was paired with a white blazer, while nude lipstick, hair parted at the centre and white stilettos completed the look. 

Tara Sutaria nailed the simple and understated look. (Source: APH Images)
Sutaria cut a pretty picture at the screening. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of their respective style?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Dior gown took 1500 hours to create; watch video
2 Student of the Year 2 special screening: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria keep things simple and stylish
3 Who is the most well-dressed politician in India? Fashion designers pick their favourite