Student of the Year 2 promotions: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria nail the breezy summer look

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student of the Year 2 is about to release and the young leads have been busy promoting the film. While at it, they have also managed to impress us with their sartorial choices. Recently the female leads were spotted giving us some major fashion goals.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Ananya Panday was spotted in a lovely Arpita Mehta ensemble. The intricately designed crop top was paired with flared pants with ruffle detail. The contrast worked well and the look was completed with hair parted at the centre and silver earrings from Minerali Store.

Sutaria, on the other hand, was spotted in a lovely ensemble from Anita Dongre. The white knotted crop top was paired with a matching mid-length skirt. The look was rounded out with hair parted at the centre and styled in soft curls. Dewy make-up and yellow stilettos completed the look.

At the special screening of their film, Panday was seen in a sequin jersey, teamed with denim shorts. Styled by Patel, the ensemble from MXS was paired with pastel pink sneakers from Steve Madden as hair parted at the centre and minimal make-up completed the look.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Student of the Year 2 special screening: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria keep things simple and stylish

Sutaria had stepped out donning a white crop top and high waist jeans. The look was paired with a white blazer, while nude lipstick, hair parted at the centre and white stilettos completed the look.

What do you think of their respective style?