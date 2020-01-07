From Katrina Kaif to Kangana Ranaut: How celebs ace the stripe game

Stripes never go out of style and they are back with a bang! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Stripes never go out of style and they are back with a bang! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Classic black and white or offbeat colours, formal or casual, whatever you choose, there’s no way stripes can go unnoticed. They are classic and have loyal fans who swear by the print. It is a trend that never goes out of style and instantly adds a bit of drama and elegance to one’s look. If you too are looking to put your fashion foot forward in striped ensembles, these A-listers will show you how to do it right!

Scroll through these celeb looks for the much-needed fashion inspiration this season.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Veere Di Wedding actor tells us how to ace stripes in this ensemble. She paired a striped full-sleeved top with a faux leather skirt and opted for pointy fuchsia stilettos that added some colour to her look. She’s pulled her look together with blow dried hair, a box clutch and simple makeup. The key to making stripes stand out is by pairing it some something basic and neutral in nature.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut gave us major boss lady vibes in this lime green striped three-piece suit from Alexis that comprised flared pants, a matching coat and corset. To complete her look, she opted for blow-dried hair, shimmery silver on her eyelids and neutral lips.

Karisma Kapoor

Trust Karisma Kapoor to elevate monochrome looks — something she is often spotted in. The actor looked trendy in a pair of striped pants teamed with a white T-shirt and a black casual blazer. She kept the overall look casual by teaming her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and a pair of aviators. The best about stripes is that you can wear it to work or even for a casual outing with friends.

Katrina Kaif

The Bharat actor chose to wear a striped black and white pantsuit for an event earlier this year. The ensemble had thin, vertical black stripes and was teamed with a simple v-neck top underneath. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoops, while dewy make-up and a messy ponytail rounded out her look.

Yami Gautam

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Yami Gautam was recently spotted in a light blue striped outfit that comprised shorts and a matching blazer. She completed her look with red strappy heels and blow-dried hair.

Whose look do you like the most?

