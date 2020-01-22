From lehenga to pantsuit, Shraddha Kapoor keeps her fashion game strong; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) What do you think of her looks? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Shraddha Kapoor, busy with the promotions of Street Dancer 3D, has recently been spotted in various looks. From donning monochrome outfits to opting for power dressing, she has done it all — and aced almost every look. So it comes as no surprise that she recently looked absolutely stylish in an ensemble from Zara — a white shirt that was paired with a leather dress that featured a thigh-high slit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the outfit worked quite well in accentuating her svelte frame. Statement earrings, tousled hair and black stockings added the finishing touches.

Take a look:

On another occasion, the actor stepped out in an oversized grey checkered pantsuit from Roland Mouret. We like how the look was kept understated, completed with hair parted at the side and a pair of dark shades.

Shraddha Kapoor owned this look. (Source: APH Images) Shraddha Kapoor owned this look. (Source: APH Images)

The Saaho actor was also seen in an outfit from Judy Zhang — a white top which was paired with a matching jacket and sunshine yellow pleated skirt. The actor looked pretty and we liked how it was not overdone.

Shraddha Kapoor looked like a ray of sunshine in this ensemble. (Photo: APH Photos) Shraddha Kapoor looked like a ray of sunshine in this ensemble. (Photo: APH Photos)

She stunned with equal ease at the recently-held Umang Awards where she was seen in an lovely green coloured Anita Dongre ensemble. Also styled by Ghavri, she looked lovely in the embellished traditional outfit. We like how her hair was styled in a half-bun and adorned with a gajra.

What do you think of her recent looks?

