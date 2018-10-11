We can all learn a thing or two from Priyanka Chopra’s street style

Priyanka Chopra gives lessons on street styling. (Source: deepikapriyanka.ir/Instagram)

When you need lessons on styling, you can trust Priyanka Chopra to teach you a thing or two. Be it contemporary, fusion or ethnic wear, Chopra, more often than not, knows how to work her magic with her sartorial picks. The actor who is in New York right now, was spotted in a mustard yellow top.

Taking her street style game a notch higher, she teamed the elbow length crew neck top with a pair of blue denim and picked a pair of mustard yellow coloured heels to accompany the outfit. We particularly love the fanny pack she carried – it added a smart character to the ensemble. She rounded off her look with a pair of sleek rectangular sunglasses and a dab of maroon on her lips. We feel she mixed style and comfort quite well and looked rather dashing.

Recently, Chopra was also seen joining the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rowan Blanchard and others to celebrate Tiffany & Co’s Blue Book Collection in New York and she looked nothing short of ravishing.

For the occasion, Chopra chose a strappy silver slip dress and carried it with panache. Intense smokey eyes and a dash of nude lipstick rounded out the look. We also like how she accessorised it beautifully with a sleek but statement-worthy diamond necklace and studs. It is also not too hard to miss the engagement ring as she posed happily for the shutterbugs.

Prior to this, the Quantico actor was seen in a cherry red shirt, that was teamed with a matching leather pencil skirt. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the hair was neatly parted at the centre and a bright lip shade did the trick quite well. Chopra rounded out the look with small studs and a red purse.

Let us know what you think of the actor’s look in the comment section below.

