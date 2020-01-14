Street Dancer 3D promotions: Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion outings are a mixed bag

What do you think of her latest looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her latest looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting their upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, and the Stree actor has been making some interesting fashion choices. She was spotted in a number of different looks recently, and while she impressed in some, she disappointed in others.

On one occasion, she was spotted in a white shirt that she teamed with a waistcoat and jeans with flared bottoms. The look was severely underwhelming, right from the dated waistcoat to the pants. Varun, on the other hand, was seen in a white printed tee paired with a leather jacket, a Fedora hat, and distressed denim shorts.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promoting their film. (Source: APH Images) Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promoting their film. (Source: APH Images)

But prior to this, Shraddha stunned in an all-black ensemble from the label BLSSD. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor had stepped out wearing a high-neck dress which was teamed with a matching skirt. It stood out for the waist-high slit. The outfit was completed with a belt, and knee-length boots from Steve Madden.

She was also spotted in a knee-length denim dress by Nisse. While the cuts are smart and accentuated her svelte frame, it were her matching boots that really had our attention. The look was completed with her hair tied in a ponytail and neat make-up.

What do you think of her latest looks?

