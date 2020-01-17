Street Dancer 3D promotions: Shraddha Kapoor gets everything right in this Reem Acra outfit

What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Shraddha Kapoor, busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D is giving us some major fashion goals. The actor almost always impresses with her strong fashion game, and she did that yet again as she recently stepped out in an ensemble from Reem Acra. The outfit comprised of an intricately embroidered black brocade top which stood out for the velvet knotted straps. This was paired with matching black flared pants.

The look was rounded out with her characteristic nude make-up palette, hair tied in a bun and soft pink lipstick. Needless to say, the actor looked lovely.

Take a look at the pictures here.

She was also spotted in a more casual look as she donned a white crop top and paired it with a pair of beige pants. The no-makeup look was rounded out with hair casually tossed and accessorised with a pair of shades.

Prior to this, she had stepped out wearing a white shirt that was teamed with a waistcoat and jeans with flared bottoms. She did not impress us at all in this look and the dated waistcoat made things worse. Varun Dhawan, her co-star in the film, was also seen with her and was spotted in a white printed tee paired with a leather jacket. The look was completed with a Fedora hat, and a pair of distressed denim shorts.

Take a look at the picture here.

What do you think of her present looks?

