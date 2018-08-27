Stree promotions: Surprisingly, Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion game isn’t really strong

Shraddha Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Stree. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Shraddha Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Stree. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Shraddha Kapoor is known to rock the best of both worlds in fashion, but her fashion game for the promotion of her upcoming film Stree has been surprisingly weak. Minus a couple of looks, the actor with the girl-next-door image has hardly managed to impress us. So recently, when she made an appearance in the capital with co-star Rajkummar Rao we hardly had any expectations, but Kapoor managed to win us over.

Clad in a monochrome crop top and a full-length skirt, the actor looked lovely. She styled her outfit with a pair of statement earrings, minimal make-up and gorgeous curls. We like how she took a traditional ensemble and gave it a modern touch.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao pose for shutterbugs at an event in New Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao pose for shutterbugs at an event in New Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen for the first time in Stree. (Source: APH Images) Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen for the first time in Stree. (Source: APH Images)

ALSO READ | Stree promotions: Shraddha Kapoor takes ethnic fashion up a notch in this quirky lehenga

Prior to this, she was spotted at Mumbai airport in a lavender pyjama that she teamed with a white T-shirt and a shrug. A pair of white slip-on, a textured brown sling and brown sunglasses rounded out her look. While we are all for confort, this look failed to hit the mark.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Shraddha Kapoor at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor or Gigi Hadid: Who wore the lemon yellow Prabal Gurung outfit better?

Later in the day, she was seen in a pink and blue silk anarkali. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept simple, with minimal make-up and accessories.

Check out the pictures here.

The 31-year-old also made an appearance in an Aisha Rao creation. The ‘Forest Phantom Lehenga’ from Rao’s Spring/Summer’18 collection titled ‘Amalgam’ featured colourful quirky prints on it. Stylist Tanya Ghavri teamed her outfit with a pair of statement jhumkas.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd