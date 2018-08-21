Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
‘Stree’ promotions: Shraddha Kapoor gives boho vibes in this blue skirt and crop top

Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in a navy blue multi folds skirt paired with a crop top. The dress gave boho vibes and looked elegant on the actor. Would you like to recreate her outfit?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2018 5:50:46 pm
Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor stree promotions, Stree movie, ethnic Shraddha Kapoor Stree Promotions: Shraddha Kapoor is rocking in her blue skirt and crop top look.
Shraddha Kapoor has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Stree and we liked her ‘Forest Phantom Lehenga’ from Aisha Rao’s Spring/Summer’18 collection titled Amalgam featured colourful quirky prints on it. Going with the theme of the movie, Kapoor has been flaunting her long tresses in almost every promotional look.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor’s boho look is confusing, but her dutch braid gets brownie points

Recently, the 31-year old actor was seen in a navy blue multi folds skirt paired with a crop top. The dress gave boho vibes and looked elegant on the actor. Styled by Tanvi Ghavri, the Rock On 2 actor looked pretty at the event.

Check out the look here.

Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor also shared her look as she got dressed for Stree promotions. (Source: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor stree promotions, Stree movie, ethnic Shraddha Kapoor, Would you like to recreate her look on a summer evening? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor stree promotions, Stree movie, ethnic Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor flaunted her naturally wavy tresses with the boho look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Stree promotions: Shraddha Kapoor takes ethnic fashion up a notch in this quirky lehenga 

Previously, she was spotted at Juhu, Mumbai in a casual breezy red dress with a tan-coloured belt to accentuate her perfectly toned body. She paired her dress with a huge white fringe bag.

Check out the look here.

Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Stree, posed for the photographers in Juhu. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A few days ago, the Ok Jaanu actor was spotted in silver shiny pyjama suit paired with a bralette jacket. The entire look was curated by her stylist Tanya Ghavri but it seemed to miss the mark. To add a touch of the theme of the movie, Kapoor kept her long tresses open and rounded it out with dark kohl eyes.

Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor fashion, Shraddha Kapoor style file (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She also wore black heels and donned a pair of blue statement earrings that matched the collar of her suit.

