‘Stree’ promotions: Shraddha Kapoor gives boho vibes in this blue skirt and crop top

Shraddha Kapoor has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Stree and we liked her ‘Forest Phantom Lehenga’ from Aisha Rao’s Spring/Summer’18 collection titled Amalgam featured colourful quirky prints on it. Going with the theme of the movie, Kapoor has been flaunting her long tresses in almost every promotional look.
Recently, the 31-year old actor was seen in a navy blue multi folds skirt paired with a crop top. The dress gave boho vibes and looked elegant on the actor. Styled by Tanvi Ghavri, the Rock On 2 actor looked pretty at the event.
Previously, she was spotted at Juhu, Mumbai in a casual breezy red dress with a tan-coloured belt to accentuate her perfectly toned body. She paired her dress with a huge white fringe bag.
A few days ago, the Ok Jaanu actor was spotted in silver shiny pyjama suit paired with a bralette jacket. The entire look was curated by her stylist Tanya Ghavri but it seemed to miss the mark. To add a touch of the theme of the movie, Kapoor kept her long tresses open and rounded it out with dark kohl eyes.
She also wore black heels and donned a pair of blue statement earrings that matched the collar of her suit.
