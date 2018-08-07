Shraddha Kapoor’s boho look is too confusing; but her dutch braid gets brownie points

Shraddha Kapoor makes a fashion faux pas during Stree promotions. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Shraddha Kapoor makes a fashion faux pas during Stree promotions. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Stree, has been spotted giving style goals in ethnic attires. During her last outing, the actor ditched the traditional look and sported a boho look in a printed jumpsuit.

Stylist Tanya Ghavri combined her flared legged outfit with a double buckle belt. While it did manage to break the monotony, the prints seemed way too over-the-top and confusing. Overall, we think Ghavri could have balanced it better. The oversized metallic earrings too failed to complement her look and those could better have been left out. Although one thing we did like about her look was the dutch braid styled by Amit Thakur, which added an interesting touch.

Shraddha Kapoor in a printed jumpsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor in a printed jumpsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor’s hair was styled in a dutch braid. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor’s hair was styled in a dutch braid. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the 31-year-old made a ravishing style statement in an Aisha Rao creation. The ‘Forest Phantom Lehenga’ from Rao’s Spring/Summer’18 collection titled ‘Amalgam’ featured colourful quirky prints on it. Ghavri teamed her outfit with a pair of oversized statement jhumkas that added a whole lot of drama to the look. We think her outfit could be a great choice for a formal ceremony.

For the make-up, artist Namrata Deepak went for a neutral shade with well-defined eyes while hairstylist Shraddha Naik styled her hair in a half-done manner.

What are your thoughts on Kapoor’s latest boho look? Let us know in the comments section below.

