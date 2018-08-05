Stree promotions: Shraddha Kapoor takes ethnic fashion up a notch in this quirky lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor makes a colourful in an Aisha Rao lehenga. (Source: aisharaoofficial/Instagram) Shraddha Kapoor makes a colourful in an Aisha Rao lehenga. (Source: aisharaoofficial/Instagram)

More often than not, Shraddha Kapoor’s traditional attires have a got a thumbs up from fashion enthusiasts. Remember the time when she nailed a bright yellow and hot pink lehenga? Well, such bold colurs are not easy to be pulled off but the actor managed it like a pro.

Continuing her fashionable streak, the 31-year-old recently made a ravishing style statement in an Aisha Rao creation while promoting her upcoming movie Stree along with Rajkummar Rao. The ‘Forest Phantom Lehenga’ from Rao’s Spring/Summer’18 collection titled Amalgam featured colourful quirky prints on it. Stylist Tanya Ghavri teamed her outfit with a pair of oversized statement jhumkas that added a whole lot of drama to the look. We think her outfit could be a great choice for a formal ceremony. For the make-up, artist Namrata Deepak went for a neutral shade with well-defined eyes while hairstylist Shraddha Naik styled her hair in a half-done manner.

A few days ago, the Ok Jaanu actor was seen attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement bash dressed in a lovely lavender embellished lehenga from Kresha Bajaj. We love how she kept the look subtle and only the eyes were highlighted, letting the outfit to do all the talking. Statement earrings and a maang tikka rounded off her look.

Shraddha Kapoor in a lavender lehenga. (Source: File Photo) Shraddha Kapoor in a lavender lehenga. (Source: File Photo)

What do you think about Kapoor’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

