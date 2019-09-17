Here’s how you can straighten your hair without damaging them

That heat can harm the hair and its quality is a fact universally known. But sometimes, we are compelled to use follicle-damaging products — hair dryers, flat irons, different kinds of chemicals — to achieve that straight-as-a-pin look.

But did you know that you can, in fact, get straight and styled hair without damaging it? Here are some methods you can adopt to get the look you are aspiring for, without compromising with the health of your hair.

Among other things, using heat leads to dryness of hair, breakage and change of natural hair pigment.

Change your shampoo and hair conditioner

There are several brands available in the market for the type of hair you are aspiring to have. If the one you’re currently using doesn’t serve your purpose, you can switch to others that are meant to straighten and smoothen your hair.

Towel-dry your hair

Use a towel that is extra absorbent; make sure it soaks most of the moisture so there is no frizz. As an alternative, you can also use any of your t-shirts. Make sure that you do not rub your hair too roughly, as that can cause unnecessary friction and cause frizziness. While rubbing, start with the tips and then move up.

Use cool air to blow-dry

Instead of going for the conventional, opt for cool air while drying. Use a flat brush and go section-by-section by simultaneously blowing air. This process is likely to take more time, so avoid it if you are in a hurry.

Use plastic rollers

This is a great way to straighten your hair without using any kind of heat. Use wide curlers and roll them in tightly, and use a hair-straightening spray to achieve the desired result. Leave the rollers for a good amount of time — at least 4 hours — and then take them off and brush.

Sleeping with wet hair

Alternatively, you could sleep in with your hair still wet. All you have to do is tie your hair loosely in a ponytail, and use another to fashion a bun. Leave it overnight and untie in the morning for a straighter hair texture.

Hair masks and essential oils

Additionally, you could use a straightening hair mask for shinier, healthier hair. By restoring the protein in our hair, the hair masks can make them look relaxed and straight. Also, essential oils have been used by generations to tame the hair and straighten it. With their hair-repairing techniques, they weigh the hair down and allow it to hold its style.