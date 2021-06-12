The interesting story behind how Hillary Clinton landed her first Vogue cover in 1998

Hillary Clinton continues to look elegant even at 73, turning heads everytime with her classic sense of style. Recently, the former Us Secretary of State took us back in time, to give us a glimpse of her younger self with a throwback picture.

Hillary took to Instagram to share her picture from the cover of a 1998 Vogue edition. Clicked by Annie Leibovitz, the picture shows the politician sitting on a couch in a velvet dress. Needless to mention, Hillary looks stunning as ever in the cover photo. Take a look:

Turns out, it was popular designer Oscar de la Renta who convinced Vogue‘s Anna Wintour to put Hillary on the December 1998 cover, making her the first First Lady to pose for the prestigious cover.

“I was able to convince Anna to put her on the cover. I did a lot to define to the viewer who Hillary actually is,” de la Renta told Haute Living in an interview.

He added, “[The cover shot] was taken when she was still in the White House. I do remember at the time her advisers weren’t sure if it was the right thing to do, but in the end, she said, ‘Oscar, you have a great instinct about me. Let’s do it’.” The dress she wore for the cover was a creation by the designer himself.