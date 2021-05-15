‘Stop Asian Hate’: Miss Universe Singapore makes statement against racism with outfit

May 15, 2021 8:00:40 pm
Reigning Miss Singapore Bernadette Belle Wu Ong, who is competing for the title of Miss Universe, just used the prestigious platform to make a powerful statement against racism.
The 27-year-old wore a red and white cape with the words “Stop Asian hate” painted on it. “What is this platform for if I can’t use it to send a strong message of resistance against prejudice and violence! Thank you #MissUniverse for giving me this opportunity!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the look. She wore a sequinned red monokini with dramatic sleeves–one red and the other white–and paired it with knee-length boots.
Bernadette’s national costume was inspired by Singapore’s national flag, which, she said, symbolises unity for all and social harmony in a multi-racial, multi-cultural and inter-religious country.
The costume, hand-painted by Paulo Espinosa was designed by Arwin Meriales. The colours red and white also had a symbolic meaning, the pageant winner revealed. “The red represents equality for all. White symbolises everlasting virtue. Singapore is a place for all races and they are very proud to be Asian.”
The costume was made in just two days, Bernadette further revealed. “I reached out to Filipino designer @arwin_meriales04 to create a design of my own and he executed! When he offered to get @kuyapawlo to hand paint something at the back I knew straight away that it had to be about the movement revolving racial spite and prejudice!”
She added, “Given the slim timeframe we had to get it sent from the Philippines to Singapore before I flew out to the US, I’d say this is a HUGE win for everyone! We got our message across loud and clear! Thanks for roaring back at us with love and praise!”
