Still get nervous before fashion shows after 30 years in the industry: Manish Malhotra

Even after having worked in the fashion industry for decades now, Manish Malhotra gets nervous before shows, he recently revealed in an interview.

The designer, who will complete 30 years in the industry in 2020, said in a Humans of Bombay post, “…the one thing that hasn’t changed is that, even after all this time, I still get nervous before fashion shows! And I want that to remain the same, because that’s my identity — it reminds me of who I am, where I’ve come from, and what I’m meant to do.”

In the interview, the designer opened up on how he fell in love with fashion, adding that he is “self-taught”. “I’m completely self-taught — I used to sit and sketch for hours! Finally at the age of 25, I got my big break — I worked on a film starring Juhi Chawla!” he said.

Malhotra, who has designed clothes for a number of blockbuster Bollywood movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein and Dhadak, to name a few, talked about how his mother was always supportive of his choices. “I grew up in a typical Punjabi household…In the 6th grade, I remember joining a painting class — I enjoyed it so much! From watching films, to painting, and being surrounded by mother’s clothes, my love for fashion grew,” he said. In fact, he would also give fashion advice to his mother on her saris, he shared.

Malhotra started working in a boutique during college. “I was there for a year and a half, and all I earned was Rs 500 a month, but it was worth it. I couldn’t afford to go abroad and study fashion, so that was my school in a way,” the designer expressed.

Over the years, Malhotra started working as a costume designer for films and won his first Filmfare award for the movie Rangeela starring Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff and Urmila Matondkar. “I remember producers would get so irritated when I’d ask multiple questions about the storyline. The only brief I had was to make the heroine look glamorous. But I wanted to do more! That’s how my name started going around. I started travelling the world, designing clothes, and then launched my own label in 2005,” he shared.

