Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter makes modelling debut with ad campaign

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs (Source: evecjobs/Instagram)

Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eve Jobs just made her modelling debut with a new ad campaign for a beauty brand.

The 22-year-old posted a self-photographed picture on Instagram recently, in which she is seen relaxing in a bubble bath with a glass of wine. In another photo, she is seen sporting an eye mask and holding the brand Glossier’s lip gloss in her hand.

Eve is one of the three stars of Glossier’s holiday campaign alongside Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls. And she has been receiving a lot of support from her followers and friends, including Jennifer K Gates, the 24-year-old daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, reported Daily Mail.

Eve is also reportedly a successful equestrian and is ranked the fifth-best showjumper under the age of 25. She is currently a student at Stanford University — where her parents first met in 1989 — and is slated to graduate in 2021.

