Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter makes modelling debut with ad campaign

Eve Jobs shared pictures from the campaign on Instagram recently

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2020 2:10:48 pm
Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eve Jobs just made her modelling debut with a new ad campaign for a beauty brand.

The 22-year-old posted a self-photographed picture on Instagram recently, in which she is seen relaxing in a bubble bath with a glass of wine. In another photo, she is seen sporting an eye mask and holding the brand Glossier’s lip gloss in her hand.

Also Read |You got to find what you love: Steve Jobs

Check it out below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eve Jobs (@evecjobs)

Eve is one of the three stars of Glossier’s holiday campaign alongside Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls. And she has been receiving a lot of support from her followers and friends, including Jennifer K Gates, the 24-year-old daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, reported Daily Mail.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Eve is also reportedly a successful equestrian and is ranked the fifth-best showjumper under the age of 25. She is currently a student at Stanford University — where her parents first met in 1989 — and is slated to graduate in 2021.

