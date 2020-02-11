Step by step tutorial: Get Shloka Mehta Ambani’s makeup look

How many of you struggle to get that smokey eye right when you do it on yourself? The struggle is real! (Designed by Gargi Singh) How many of you struggle to get that smokey eye right when you do it on yourself? The struggle is real! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Those timelapse tutorials give us the impression that putting on makeup is utterly simple. But how many of you struggle to get that smokey eye right? The struggle is real. Especially when it comes to recreating celebrity looks.

Recently, Armaan Malik’s wedding saw the who’s who of Bollywood come together to attend the event. The Ambani family, too, turned out in full force to bless the newlyweds and they looked nothing less than stunning. Shloka Mehta picked lehengas from Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s collection, giving her brownie points. Makeup artist Arti Nayar has spilled the beans and given us a step-to-step guide to recreate Mehta’s day look.

Take a look:

* Prep and prime your skin with face oil or serum before applying make-up so that you achieve a smooth base.

* After the face, move to your eyes as they should not look tired. Prep the under-eye by applying an eye cream so they look hydrated.

* Then move on to a colour corrector, applying it where you have pigmentation or uneven skin tone. Use a blending sponge to make it look seamless. Peach corrector and natural beige are two commonly used shades for the Indian skin tone.

* For the foundation, she went for airbrush but you can also opt for regular liquid foundation. To set it, use loose powder and let it bake.

* It’s now time to frame you face with sharp bold eyebrows.

* Moving on, she added some colour to her face with pink tint on the cheeks, followed by highlighter.

* For the eyes, she went for light pink eyeshadow with a little shine and added black winged liner generously for that Indian traditional touch.

* Keep the bottom lash line soft by applying only a little soft pink eyeshadow, followed by a little brown only on the outer corner.

* Complete the look with lovely false lashes and mascara.

* Round off the look with nude lip colour layered with a little pink gloss.

