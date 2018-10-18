Step-by-step guide: How to drape a linen sari

Draping a sari can be done in minutes. (Source: Deekshita Baruah)

Durga Puja is synonymous with food, adda and clothes and ‘Pujo fashion’ is widely discussed even before the festival starts. Saris are generally preferred because of the beauty and versatility of the outfit. The fact that it can be draped in different ways makes it an easy choice for both young and old.

In case you need some help in draping the sari the regular, fuss-free way, here are the steps you need to follow.

* Take the non-pallu end on the right side and tuck it inside the underskirt. Make one complete round with it and bring it to the left side. Tuck it in and then take the other end of your sari and make small pleats for the pallu.

*After figuring out the length of the pallu and putting it over your left shoulder, take the loose part of the sari and make around 7-8 pleats of the same breadth.

* Hold them together in one place, see that they are perfectly aligned.

* Tuck all the pleats together inside the underskirt at the centre of the waist.

* Drape your pallu properly, pin it with a safety pin and you are ready to go.

Easy-peasy!

