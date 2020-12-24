Stella Tennant passes away: Versace, Stella McCartney offer condolences

Stella Tennant was one of the leading British models in 1990s. (Source: catherinegeorgetteschramm/Instagram)

British model Stella Tennant passed away “suddenly” on December 22 at the age of 50. Muse to many eminent designers, Stella rose to fame in the 1990s when she walked for designers like Gianni Versace and Alexander McQueen.

Stella’s sudden death left many shocked who took to social media to express their condolences.

English band Duran Duran wrote, “Awful news about Stella Tennant. All love to her family and friends.”

Awful news about Stella Tennant. All love to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sEBJDtoVn1 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 23, 2020

Luxury brand Versace wrote on Twitter, “Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.”

Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace. Stella Tennant for Atelier Versace SS 1996, ph. Richard Avedon @Avedon pic.twitter.com/9tZqwMATzn — VERSACE (@Versace) December 23, 2020

Jeremy Scott, creative director of Italian luxury fashion house Moschino recalled how he was overwhelmed on meeting Stell. “Truly heartbroken at the news of the loss of Stella Tennant. She was a kind and gentlewoman. I will never forget seeing her backstage her first season modeling, i was still in school in new york and snuck in backstage to a show and saw her all by herself reading a book her little black hair cut with her choppy bangs hovering just above her eyes which were rimmed dark with kohl, and her septum piercing, a hoop ring with one ball. I was enamored! Tall, elegant and refined like a gazelle then self-styled into a punk!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott)

Italian fashion designer Francesco Scognamiglio wrote, “The first time we meet was in 1994 at your first versace show and last time three years ago in Paris. You are and will be my icon and your beauty will live forever. R.I.P.”

THE FIRST TIME WE MEET WAS IN 1994 AT YOUR FIRST VERSACE SHOW AND LAST TIME THREE YEARS AGO IN https://t.co/TfotYbSGsw ARE AND WILL BE MY ICON AND YOUR BEAUTY WILL LIVE FOREVER 💔 R.I.P.#stellatennant https://t.co/k8Y8uuKTNb — FRANCESCOGNAMIGLIO (@FRASCOGNAMIGLIO) December 23, 2020

“Rest In Peace Stella. I will never forget when you first walked into Select Models in London 1993, you ushered in a world of change and diversity,” expressed English TV personality Nigel Barker.

Rest In Peace Stella. I will never forget when you first walked into to Select Models in London 1993, you ushered in a world of change and diversity. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yRnH3GLHk1 — Nigel Barker (@NigelBarker) December 23, 2020

Designer Stella McCartney also took to social media to express grief. “My darling Stella, I f**king love you and will miss you so, so terribly. What sad, horrific news to end this already shocking year! My heart goes out to your stunning family who must be in such undeserving pain. I am speechless… Rest in peace, you inspiring woman. x Stella”

My darling Stella, I fucking love you and will miss you so, so terribly. What sad, horrific news to end this already shocking year! My heart goes out to your stunning family who must be in such undeserving pain. I am speechless… Rest in peace, you inspiring woman. x Stella pic.twitter.com/IPW9r8Qypu — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) December 23, 2020

