Stella Moris looks stunning in lilac dress for wedding with Julian Assange in London prison

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange tied the knot with long-term partner Stella Moris on Wednesday in a low-key wedding ceremony held inside the Belmarsh Prison, in southeast London.

Assange, 50, was granted permission last year to marry Moris — with whom he was two children — at the prison with four guests and two witnesses in attendance.

Moris arrived at the jail looking absolutely stunning in a floor-length corseted lilac dress designed by Dame Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler.

Stella Moris departs HMP Belmarsh prison after her wedding to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Source: Reuters) Stella Moris departs HMP Belmarsh prison after her wedding to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Source: Reuters)

It was paired with a tulle veil that featured embroidered messages from the friends and families of the couple including powerful words such as ‘valiant’, ‘wild’, ‘relentless’ and ‘free enduring love’.

A view shows a detail of the wedding dress worn by Stella Moris. (Source: Reuters) A view shows a detail of the wedding dress worn by Stella Moris. (Source: Reuters)

Further, the 38-year-old lawyer also tucked a pink rose inside her corset and wore a pair of purple mock croc elevated platform heels.

Talking about the dress, Moris wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian, “The dress is designed by Julian’s friends, Dame Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler. I am honoured to be wearing their beautiful creation. It is a symbol of our love and defiance in the face of this cruel situation.”

Stella Moris arrives at HMP Belmarsh prison before her wedding. (Source: Reuters) Stella Moris arrives at HMP Belmarsh prison before her wedding. (Source: Reuters)

Assange wore a specially-designed tartan kilt the designer in honour of his Scottish roots, according to the reports.

“I’m very happy but I’m very sad. I wish he were here. What we’re going through is inhuman. He’s the most amazing person in the world and he should be free. But our love will carry us through,” an emotional Moris said in a speech outside the prison, after the wedding.

