scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Stella McCartney nods to Ukraine crisis with Lennon’s anti-war song at winter show

Some fashion designers have spoken publicly about their struggle to find the right tone for their shows and make the decision to carry on with Paris Fashion Week events while the world is focused on the Ukraine crisis.

By: Reuters | Paris |
March 9, 2022 4:30:05 pm
Stella McCartney, Stella McCartney paris fashion week, Stella McCartney Ukraine crisisA model presents a creation by designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

In a nod to the war in Ukraine, Stella McCartney closed her namesake label’s winter catwalk show to the music of John Lennon’s anti-war ballad “Give Peace a Chance”.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Models wound around glass-encased corridors atop the Pompidou Center, parading sleek, bohemian-flavored dresses with pockets and slit balloon sleeves while the rhythmic music played, with sweeping views of Paris as a backdrop.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Bella Hadid says it is ‘incredibly odd to be walking in fashion shows’

“I believe very firmly in peace and love and obviously to use John’s song, who was my dad’s best friend…it just shows for me, it’s a personal song that reflects the whole world’s thoughts, I hope, right now,” McCartney told reporters after the show, referring to her father, Paul McCartney.

Stella McCartney A model presents a creation by designer Stella McCartney during Paris Fashion Week. (Source: Reuters/Johanna Geron)

Some fashion designers have spoken publicly about their struggle to find the right tone for their shows and make the decision to carry on with Paris Fashion Week events while the world is focused on the Ukraine crisis.

The French capital hosts the final stretch of industry shows that also took place in New York, London and Milan, and wraps up on March 8.

In Milan, Georgio Armani acknowledged the crisis by cutting music from his catwalk show.In Paris, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia spoke of his experience as a refugee from Georgia and offered guests Ukrainian flag T-shirts, while Isabel Marant took a bow for her label’s show wearing a blue and yellow top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney)

“Obviously I’m anti-war…My heart goes out hugely to the people of Ukraine and it’s heartbreaking, it’s a traumatic experience to witness so one can only imagine what those poor people are going through,” said McCartney.

Her label is part of luxury group LVMH, which, along with Hermes, Gucci-owner Kering and Chanel, announced on Friday a suspension of operations in Russia.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Florescence 1 by Mrinalini Mukherjee
Exhibition pays ode to women artists’ contribution to Indian modernism

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement