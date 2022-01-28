After 94 years, Minnie Mouse ditches dress for Stella McCartney pantsuit in fashion makeover

Even cartoon characters need a change of wardrobe and luckily for Minnie Mouse, she has Stella McCartney doing it for her.

Born in 1928, the iconic Walt Disney character will, for the first time in history, ditch her red polka-dots dress and instead wear a blue designer pantsuit with black polka dots and a matching bow.

Celebrated designer Stella McCartney has made the dress which the famous mouse will temporarily wear to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.

It took to Twitter to make the official announcement — sharing a photo of Minnie Mouse and writing, “Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous #DisneylandParis30”

According to the designer, with this new outfit, Minnie will become a “symbol of progress”, and she will also be wearing it in “honour of Women’s History Month” in March. McCartney further said in a statement: “What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

She also revealed that Minnie has been given “a blue tuxedo”, for which they have used “responsibly sourced fabrics”. “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honour of Women’s History Month in March 2022,” McCartney’s statement read.

According to a report in The Independent, as part of the designer’s global collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, she will also launch a Minnie Mouse t-shirt for International Women’s Rights Day on March 8, 2022.

A video was also released by Disneyland Paris, to give viewers “a sneak peek of the new costumes designed for the celebration”. In a fashion show that was organised for the characters, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and others “hit the catwalk in a one-of-a-kind setting”.

