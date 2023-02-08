King Charles III awards Stella McCartney a CBE for her services to ‘fashion, sustainability and beyond’

British fashion designer Stella McCartney was bestowed the prestigious Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) award by King Charles III for her services to fashion and sustainability. Sharing the happy news, McCartney took to Instagram and wrote: “Humbled to be honoured by His Majesty King Charles III today and also to have been included in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s final Birthday Honours. Proud of this recognition of my work in fashion, sustainability and beyond. x Stella”.

For the momentous occasion, the ace fashion designer wore a custom-tailored dress, crafted from regenerative wool from her own label, and accessorised it with a custom veil from British milliner Emily-London Headwear. McCartney also wore matching navy blue pump heels with her outfit.

Stella McCartney’s work in sustainable fashion

A pioneer of “conscious luxury movement”, Stella McCartney launched her eponymous luxury fashion house in 2001 and also showcased her first collection in Paris that October. “A lifelong vegetarian, she has never used leather, feathers, skin or fur in any of her designs since day one – a revolutionary stance, then and now. Since those first seeds were planted, the brand has continued to grow its sustainability thought leadership through material and supply chain innovation, partnerships and more,” the designer’s website reads.

What is Commander of the Order of the British Empire?

Commander of the Order of the British Empire is a batch of honour that is bestowed by the British monarchy on individuals who have been highly distinguished or innovative in their respective field. The Honours System of the United Kingdom defines CBE as, “A prominent national role of a lesser degree, a conspicuous leading role in regional affairs through achievement or service to the community, or a highly distinguished, innovative contribution in his or her area of activity”.

Other famous people like Stephen Hawking, Harold Pinter, Helena Bonham Carter, Jonny Wilkinson and others have also been bestowed with CBE honour in the past.

