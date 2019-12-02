Wear statement sleeves this season just like the A-listers do

Looks like B-town is going crazy over statement sleeves, and we are definitely joining the party! The trend that started at the start of the year is still going strong. From parties to brunch, wearing statement sleeved dresses is the easiest way to stand out among the crowd. They are versatile, make the right statement and it’s never too much.
Puffy sleeves are the kind of fashion trend we’ve dreamt of since childhood — remember spending your days playing princess games and dressing up as one. The princesses we sought to emulate were truly always seen in ball gowns none of which felt complete without a serious statement sleeve.
So what are you waiting for? Before 2020 sets in, opt for these sleeves and turn heads.
View this post on Instagram
The fashionista never fails to impress. Recently she was seen in a Chloe ensemble that comprised a turtleneck blouse with bishop sleeves and an A-line skirt. The look was accessorised with matching black boots that effectively elevated it, gold earrings and a gold necklace. We love how the actor’s hair was styled in a bun along with sleek milkmaid braids. A small handbag completed the chic look.
Sara Ali Khan
View this post on Instagram
Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Sara Ali Khan kills it in this LBD with statement puffy sleeves. Sleek hair and a bright red lips were the best way to complete this look, and she does so effortlessly. She teamed her look with pointy stilletoes. The key to accessorising statement sleeves is keeping it minimal. Remember, less is more.
Anushka Sharma
View this post on Instagram
Recently, at Karan Johar’s bash, Anushka Sharma caught our attention with her outfit. She wore a dazzling metallic dress with statement sleeves from designer Sonam Parmar Jhawar. Styled by celebrity stylist Alia Al Rufai, the chic look was rounded out with poker-straight hair, mauve undertones on her eyes and nude pink lips.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor looks her fashionable best in this ensemble from Manuri. We like how she’s kept it edgy with a chunky pair of golden earrings. The gown with a thigh-high slit is perfect for a reception or a party. Her makeup is bold, but surprisingly sits perfectly well with the ensemble. A bright red lip along with brown smokey eyes completes her makeup.
Malaika Arora
View this post on Instagram
Extra but with power, that’s what defines Malaika Arora’s Annakiki ensemble. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she was seen wearing a shimmery blue dress with super extra sleeves, but we aren’t complaining. She goes all out with an electric blue winged eyeliner and a sleek ponytail. To give it a sporty look, she teamed it with ankle-length boots from Jimmy Choo.
View this post on Instagram
The Piku actor was recently spotted in a red dress from the label Rosie Assoulin. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the cold-shouldered puff sleeve dress was rounded out with matching lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and a hint of glitter on the eyelids.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App