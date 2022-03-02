State of the Union address: Jill Biden, Nancy Pelosi and others support Ukraine through their fashion

The world is closely watching the crisis unfolding in Ukraine, where there is a daily loss of life, livelihood and property because of Russian aggression. While people, including many Indians, are caught in the crossfire between the two nations, Ukraine is finding support around the world, especially from the US, which has condemned Russia’s actions and also imposed sanctions.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

During US president Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address — which is an annual message given by the president to members of the Congress around the beginning of a calendar year — first lady Jill Biden was seen making a strong political statement favouring Ukraine through her fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Realpolitichic (@realpolitichic)

Her choice of outfit for the occasion comprised one of the colours of the Ukrainian flag: blue. She arrived at the US Capitol wearing a blue long-sleeve dress with a boat-cut neck and cut-out details on the sleeves.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, left, is hugged by first lady Jill Biden as she is recognised as president Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address. (Win McNamee, Pool via AP) Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, left, is hugged by first lady Jill Biden as she is recognised as president Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address. (Win McNamee, Pool via AP)

In addition to that, what was more impressive was the fact that there was a subtle addition on the right cuff — it was a small embroidered sunflower, which is the national flower of Ukraine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Biden Fashion (@drjillbidenfashion)

But, she was not the only one. Many members of the house and senate wore ribbons in the colours of blue and yellow, and Nancy Pelosi, the speaker, was also seen giving a nod to Ukraine in a blue pantsuit.

Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi in the chamber of the House of Representatives before the State of the Union address by Joe Biden. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

In fact, representative Cheri Bustos, even wore a suit that comprised a blue blazer, blue skirt, and a yellow blouse. There was a sunflower embroidered on the blazer, and she took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the ongoing crisis in Europe: “Today, I’m wearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag because #IStandWithUkraine. We must do everything we can to preserve our democracies from those that wish to hurt them.”

Today, I’m wearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag because #IStandWithUkraine.⁰⁰We must do everything we can to preserve our democracies from those that wish to hurt them. pic.twitter.com/ndPFrcOYMa — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) March 1, 2022

Representative Carolyn Maloney chose to wear the traditional Ukrainian national costume called ‘vyshyvanka‘ on the occasion.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!