Star Wars Day 2019: How the epic sci-fi opera charmed the fashion industry in “full force”

Star Wars Day 2019: The fashion industry embraced the space war franchise and turned it into something more than a movie craze. With collaborations between franchise and leading designer labels, the George Lucas’ 1977 film and the later series’ characters have now a legacy of their own. The pop-culture phenomenon has been a favorite with millions of followers around the world. Here is proof that the appeal of Star Wars spans across boundaries and generations with these memorable clothing collaborations.

ASOS x Star Wars Collection

Advertising

ASOS unlike competitors teamed up with Star Wars to create streetwear collection featuring prints inspired by the helmets of the X-wing fighter pilots from the film in its ASOS x “Star Wars” Collection. With asymmetric shapes, distorted checkerboard prints and ticker-tape trims, these take inspiration from Star Wars’ The Last Jedi. They have also embraced intricacies like the unique Star Wars Aurebesh language.

Old Navy Star Wars collection

Known for having a wide range of stylish clothes for the entire family, Old Navy’s Star Wars collection finds graphic half-sleeve tees and long-sleeve shirts for men, women, kids, and even babies. Most of the medium-weight and soft line of tees have classic “Star Wars” inscribed on them which makes the low-priced juggernaut extremely popular with fans. The tees are also cheeky and cleanly designed which can be purchased for under $20. The Darth Vader Pocket Tee is one of the most purchased ones which is complete with the Sith Lord’s iconic helmet on the back.

Full ‘Star Wars’ x UNIQLO UT Collaboration

Designed by Japanese streetwear expert designers NIGO, UNDERCOVER’s Jun Takahashi and WTAPS’ Tetsu Nishiyama, the project was released recently by UNIQLO UT. The full Star Wars collaboration in this capsule is the first instalment of UNIQLO’s new Master of Graphics project, which has reinterpreted and reworked images from the Star Wars franchise.

Advertising

Some of the iconic characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO and Ewoks have been the muses for the project.

Greedo, the bounty-hunter, has been the designer’s favourite pick. Yoda and Greedo’s quotes are featured as a motif across t-shirts deisgned by NIGO. With a cool and casual line, the breathable fabrics are moisture-wicking which helps one to keep warm in the winter or cool in the summer.

Graphics in the collection range from Tetsu Nishiyama including a Mandalorian recruitment poster.

These tees are less than $15, relatively size inclusive (XS–3X) and are gender neutral.

Rock & Republic x Star Wars collection

The range consists of 15 items in the Rock & Republic x Star Wars collection (one available in three colours), which includes seven plus size tops including R2-D2 rhinestone tee. For less than $20, a lot of t-shirts can be picked if your taste lies in spangles, glitter accents and cutouts.

The tops and leggings are available in sizes XS to XL, while the plus size tops are available in sizes 0X to 3X.

Her Universe and Star Wars Collection

Inspired by Vice Admiral Holdo who was as graceful as she was courageous in Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi, draped dresses are a highlight in this collection. With ruched collar, sleeves, hi-low hem and back details, the collection features an elasticated waistband, buttons on the back of the neck and two hip pockets.

Available at Her Universe in small sizes.

The rag & bone x Star Wars Collection

Looking to re-invent many of the brand’s signature styles with attributes from the franchise, the collection in collaboration with Disney presented contrasting colours to depict the two sides of the Force – the light side and the dark side. The capsule collection also brought opposing factions of the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance, and the conflict between the Resistance and the First Order in its limited-edition, high-end jackets, tees, hoodies, pants, sneakers, women’s shoes, wallets, T-shirts, and such items.

Some of these are still available at the Disney Shop.

BlackMilk Clothing

Set to launch on May 7, the ‘I am the Rebellion’ look book is here. The BlackMilk Clothing website features the details.

GodSpeed. Rebels.