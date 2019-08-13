Sridevi’s 56th birth anniversary: A look at the actor’s most memorable fashion moments over the years

Actor Sridevi was not only a powerhouse of talent but a fashionista who made heads turn with many of her looks. Apart from a long and illustrious cinematic journey of 45 years, Sridevi, who passed away in 2018, became a household name and a favourite with critics for her ability to carry off traditional and modern ensembles with equal finesse. From her perfectly draped designer sarees to her show-stopping jumpsuits, the stylish actor’s immaculate appearances became iconic.

Advertising

On her 56th birth anniversary today, here is a look at the late actor’s distinctive and alluring outings where she stunned us with her style.

Whether it was her dancing, mesmerising or smile or beauty, people were left amazed by her sheer onscreen presence.

ALSO READ: If looks could kill: Sridevi and her love affair with Sabyasachi saris and lehengas

Advertising

ALSO READ: Remembering Sridevi

Unlike her earliest days in the public eye back in the 1980s, Sridevi now awed audiences with her dynamic, vivid fashion sense and her dizzying array of looks.

Out went the lacklustre styling, Sridevi now sported less make-up, wore clingy chiffon sarees and epitomised a classic Indian beauty.

Family life took over after she married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and she embraced the changes with equal elan with the birth of her daughters.

Even in her family outings, she could be spotted in traditional ensembles.

She often posed in her favourite designer Manish Malhotra’s creations.

Through her enigmatic cinematic journey and beauty, Sridevi would continue to live and celebrated. What do you think?