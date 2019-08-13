Toggle Menu
Sridevi’s 56th birth anniversary: A look at the actor’s most memorable fashion moments over the years

Sridevi, who passed away in 2018, became a household name and a favourite with critics for her ability to carry off traditional and modern ensembles with equal finesse.

Apart from a long and illustrious cinematic journey of 45 years, Sridevi became a household name and a favourite with critics for her ability to carry off traditional and modern ensembles with equal finesse. (Source: Express Archives/Instagram) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Sridevi was not only a powerhouse of talent but a fashionista who made heads turn with many of her looks. Apart from a long and illustrious cinematic journey of 45 years, Sridevi, who passed away in 2018, became a household name and a favourite with critics for her ability to carry off traditional and modern ensembles with equal finesse. From her perfectly draped designer sarees to her show-stopping jumpsuits, the stylish actor’s immaculate appearances became iconic.

On her 56th birth anniversary today, here is a look at the late actor’s distinctive and alluring outings where she stunned us with her style.

Sridevi, born in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu on August 13, 1963, began acting at the age of four and as an eight-year-old, she won Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artiste. From her first film as a child actor, Sridevi went on to star as a lead actor in 1976 Tamil film Moondru Mudichu, co-starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Sridevi, who is considered to be the first female superstar of Indian cinema, made 300 films in 50 years in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Whether it was her dancing, mesmerising or smile or beauty, people were left amazed by her sheer onscreen presence.

Sridevi’s earlier subdued looks also had an air of elegance. (Source: Express Archives)
Sridevi enjoyed fashion both on and off the screen. In Hindi cinema, Sridevi became a name to reckon with after starring in films like Himmatwala, also her Bollywood breakthrough film, Sadma, Nagina, Mr India and ChaalBaaz. (Source: Express Archives)

Many feel that the late actor had a sparkle in her eyes that helped her pull off traditional and modern ensembles. (Source: Express Archives)
Sridevi rocked in her sarees even away from the limelight. (Source: Express Archives)

Unlike her earliest days in the public eye back in the 1980s, Sridevi now awed audiences with her dynamic, vivid fashion sense and her dizzying array of looks.

Out went the lacklustre styling, Sridevi now sported less make-up, wore clingy chiffon sarees and epitomised a classic Indian beauty.

Sridevi was seen in chiffon saris in Mr India that later became an iconic fashion statement. (Source: Express Archives)

Family life took over after she married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and she embraced the changes with equal elan with the birth of her daughters.

Even in her family outings, she could be spotted in traditional ensembles.

Sridevi, the ageless beauty, was known to lead a disciplined life and credited it for her looks. (Source: Express Archives)

She often posed in her favourite designer Manish Malhotra’s creations.

Through her enigmatic cinematic journey and beauty, Sridevi would continue to live and celebrated. What do you think?

