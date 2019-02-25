Sridevi’s sari auctions for Rs 1,30,000 on her death anniversary

Sridevi’s death anniversary was observed on February 24. To mark the occasion, her husband, Boney Kapoor donated one of her saris that was auctioned online. The bidding started at Rs 40,000 and touched Rs 1,30,000.

Parisera, a 27-year-old Chennai-based non-profit online platform, which specialises in Indian handicrafts hosted the auction named ‘Being Generous, With Sridevi’.

Announcing the auction of the late actor’s blue handwoven Kota sari, Parisera mentioned on Instagram, “Parisera invites you to participate in the auction of Actress Sridevi’s handwoven Kota sari. Mr Boney Kapoor has chosen the 27-Year old Non-Profit organization Concern India Foundation to receive the proceeds from the auction. This charitable trust helps in the empowerment of women and strives in the upliftment of various underprivileged sections of the society. We are humbled beyond words to be part of this initiative. Your bid for the sari will help in the betterment of lives.”

“Being born in a South-Indian household, the actress has worn saris as a badge of her identity and has always infused a sense of unique charisma into its pleats. For the auction, the family has chosen a Kota sari. It is light, bright and emanates the perfect essence of Sridevi. Its versatility is widely known, this stylish weave can be worn to a reception, soirée or to a simple party. Handmade silver trinkets or a string of pearls will enhance the beauty of this luxurious weave,” their statement said.