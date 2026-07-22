The story behind Sridevi’s Lamhe costume: ‘Something that looked very Rajasthani’

Sridevi was only 27 when she played a double role in Yash Chopra’s Lamhe, a movie also celebrated for the late actor’s iconic looks. In an Instagram video, fashion designer Neeta Lulla recently revealed that Sridevi was running a high fever during the filming of Megha Re Megha, while also reflecting on how she designed the costume and silver jewellery for the evergreen song.

Recalling her experience, Lulla said it was the first day of shooting for Lamhe and only her second film with Sridevi. The team was filming the song Megha Re Megha when the actor asked her to create an outfit that looked “very Rajasthani” and authentic, in black and maroon.

‘Why legends are remembered forever’

Lulla revealed that she hand block-printed the entire skirt for the look and paired it with custom-made silver jewellery adorned with shells and red and maroon beads. However, it was during the styling process that she realised something was wrong.

“I started to put the jewellery on her, and I could feel that she was warm. It was the song in the rain, so I asked her, ‘You have a high fever. How are you going to shoot in this rain?’ And she said, ‘What you have to do, you have to do,’” Lulla said in the video.

The designer said those words stayed with her throughout her career and became a lesson. “I think when it comes to creating something and doing something, what you gotta do, you gotta do. This is what I learned from her,” she said.

Sharing the video on social media, Lulla paid tribute to Sridevi’s work ethic. “This is why legends are remembered forever. There are some moments in my career that have stayed with me forever. This was one of them. Working with Sridevi on Lamhe, I witnessed a level of dedication that left a lasting impression on me. It is a memory I have carried with me ever since, and a reminder of what true commitment to your craft looks like,” she wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Lulla (@neeta_lulla)

Sridevi in Lamhe

Released in 1991 and directed by Yash Chopra, Lamhe starred Sridevi in a double role alongside Anil Kapoor. The film has since achieved cult status and is widely regarded as one of Sridevi’s finest performances.