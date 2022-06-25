Jacqueline Fernandez raises the fashion bar in this black ensemble; deets inside

Jacqueline Fernandez is adding to the summer heat with her latest looks. The actor always manages to impress us with her looks, whether it is a traditional getup or a cool and casual contemporary one.

Jacqueline, who is quite active on social media, keeps sharing pictures of her attire with her fans. Ahead of her upcoming movie ‘Vikrant Rona‘, the actor shared some looks of hers and we are floored!

Check them out!

Jacqueline was seen wearing a short black dress. While promoting a footwear brand she wrote in the caption, “Head over heels.”

The actor wore a black one-side sleeveless short dress, which had a deep neckline. She paired it with a silver high heels with mirror work on them. Wearing her hair in a puffy and flowy manner, she looked elegant.

Earlier, she had shared a photo of her white ensemble, which she wore during a promotional event. She wore a net co-ord set. A high bun and bold makeup completed her look.

Few days ago, the actor had shared another look on social media, which was that of a blue-purple check pattern saree that was accompanied with a zig zag multi-coloured blouse. With a deep neckline and embellished hanging sleeves, the actor looked ethereal.

What caught our eyes the most was her nails. She had gone for a simple white nail paint but also had worn golden nail rings. Her bold makeup with pink lip lip shade and a brown belt complemented her ensemble.

