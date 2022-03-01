Squid Game star HoYeon Jung gives nod to Korean culture with her outfit at SAG Awards 2022

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2022 was a dazzling affair with a host of celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet. As such, Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung, a former runway model, also made heads turn in a stunning black gown and a special hair scarf — but there was more to her outfit than met the eye.

Jung, who bagged the title of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, opted for an eye-catching hand-embroidered Louis Vuitton gown that featured silver crystals and buttons. The strappy ensemble had a thigh-high slit and pockets on either side, giving the look a chic appeal. But, what made the gown special was the fact that the intricate details were designed in traditional Korean fashion, giving a nod to her culture.

“I wanted to create a look that was very glamorous, but also mix in Korean aspects as well,” Jung told E! News.

Not just the outfit, the 27-year-old’s hair accessory was worth noting, too. Complementing her outfit and giving a nod to rich Korean culture, she adorned her sleek braid with a matching hair tie, which was designed to look like daenggi, an accessory that has been used to accessorise braided hair in Korea for centuries.

Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung and Park Hae-soo attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Source: Reuters) Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung and Park Hae-soo attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Source: Reuters)

“I learned about the inspiration behind HoYeon’s dress from Louis Vuitton that showcased (everything from) the traditional Korean embroidery work to the traditional daenggi. The dress was so on point in how familiar it was to the motherland of Korea yet how modern and cool it felt,” Jung’s hairstylist Jenny Cho said in a press statement.

“I can’t hide the fact that I was very emotional about how I got to be the one to style her hair into a modern version of the sleek traditional Korean braids and to put the daenggi into Hoyeon’s hair. It was sincerely one of the most special glam moments to remember,” she added.

