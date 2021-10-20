Squid Game Halloween costumes top internet searches, study finds

Netflix’s much-popular Korean series Squid Game is now inspiring Halloween costumes. A study has lately recorded “outnumbering searches” online for “Squid Game costume”, according to a CNN report.

The study, conducted by Design Bundles, found that the costumes accounted for nearly one-third of the top 11 most popular costume searches.

While Squid Game costumes shot to the top, the others among top five included Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Joker and Spider-Man.

Besides, many TikTokers are also sharing step-by-step instructions on how to dress like the show characters, from the red jumpsuits to Front Man’s outfit, reported USA Today.

Squid Game costumes are now also available on Amazon and some other online stores.

Meanwhile, Netflix told CNN that it recorded 111 million accounts watching the show since its premiere in September, dubbing it the “biggest-ever series at launch.” “When we first started investing in Korean series and films in 2015, we knew we wanted to make world-class stories for the core K-content fans across Asia and the world,” Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s vice president of content for Asia Pacific, excluding India. was quoted as saying.

Some of the other top costume searches included Pennywise, Harry Potter and Wonder Woman.

