Friday, January 07, 2022
‘Squid Game’ actor Jung Ho Yeon is the first Asian solo cover model for Vogue

Sharing the cover photo, she wrote on Instagram, "I can’t express how grateful and honored I am right now..."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 7, 2022 7:00:41 pm
The South Korean actor will appear on Vogue's February 2022 cover.

Fresh from the success of the Korean dystopian show ‘Squid Game‘ — that depicts debt-ridden characters playing a game of life and death in order to win a handsome cash prize — actor Jung Ho Yeon is making waves around the world.

In the show, Jung Ho Yeon played a North Korean defector who wanted to secure a future for her brother by participating and winning at the deadly ‘Squid Game’. Post the show’s success, she has become quite a recognisable face around the world.

The South Korean actor and model has now made history by becoming the first Asian to make a solo cover for Vogue US. Sharing the cover photo, she wrote on Instagram, “I can’t express how grateful and honored I am right now.. Thank you so much @voguemagazine and the wonderful creative team for this opportunity🤭😭🙏🏼♥️

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hoyeon Jung(Chung) (@hoooooyeony)

She will appear on Vogue‘s February 2022 cover. During the interview, the 27-year-old revealed that her “entire life changed in just one month” after the Korean show premiered on Netflix.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hoyeon Jung(Chung) (@hoooooyeony)

Jung, who played ‘Kang Sae-byeok’ on the show, shared that fame had some negative consequences, and it led to her losing weight. “I don’t know why, but I couldn’t eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn’t believe it. I didn’t trust it,” she told the publication.

Vogue reported that the breakout star is the second of three daughters, born in Seoul in South Korea and raised on the outskirts, “in a household of women”. For a decade, her father has run a roadside diner called ‘Oori Nara’, or ‘Our Country’, which serves rice and bone-broth stews. The actor has inherited from her father her love for cooking.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hoyeon Jung(Chung) (@hoooooyeony)

As for how she got into modelling, the actor said as a girl, she “didn’t have any interest in modeling or fashion”. “But I was tall and people on the street would tell me to be a model, so I thought, Why not try it?”

“I’ve always been ambitious. I liked the challenge and kept wanting to go to the next level,” she was quoted as saying.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hoyeon Jung(Chung) (@hoooooyeony)

