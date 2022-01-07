‘Squid Game’ actor Jung Ho Yeon is the first Asian solo cover model for Vogue

Fresh from the success of the Korean dystopian show ‘Squid Game‘ — that depicts debt-ridden characters playing a game of life and death in order to win a handsome cash prize — actor Jung Ho Yeon is making waves around the world.

In the show, Jung Ho Yeon played a North Korean defector who wanted to secure a future for her brother by participating and winning at the deadly ‘Squid Game’. Post the show’s success, she has become quite a recognisable face around the world.

The South Korean actor and model has now made history by becoming the first Asian to make a solo cover for Vogue US. Sharing the cover photo, she wrote on Instagram, “I can’t express how grateful and honored I am right now.. Thank you so much @voguemagazine and the wonderful creative team for this opportunity ”

She will appear on Vogue‘s February 2022 cover. During the interview, the 27-year-old revealed that her “entire life changed in just one month” after the Korean show premiered on Netflix.

Jung, who played ‘Kang Sae-byeok’ on the show, shared that fame had some negative consequences, and it led to her losing weight. “I don’t know why, but I couldn’t eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn’t believe it. I didn’t trust it,” she told the publication.

Vogue reported that the breakout star is the second of three daughters, born in Seoul in South Korea and raised on the outskirts, “in a household of women”. For a decade, her father has run a roadside diner called ‘Oori Nara’, or ‘Our Country’, which serves rice and bone-broth stews. The actor has inherited from her father her love for cooking.

As for how she got into modelling, the actor said as a girl, she “didn’t have any interest in modeling or fashion”. “But I was tall and people on the street would tell me to be a model, so I thought, Why not try it?”

“I’ve always been ambitious. I liked the challenge and kept wanting to go to the next level,” she was quoted as saying.

