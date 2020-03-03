Bring on spring with this celeb inspired fashion guide

It is time to shake off those winter blues and get ready to welcome the sun! (Photo: APH Images/Designed by Gargi Singh) It is time to shake off those winter blues and get ready to welcome the sun! (Photo: APH Images/Designed by Gargi Singh)

The sun is here, and we couldn’t be happier! It is time to shake off those winter blues and get ready to welcome the sun, but with oodles of style. So to get you set and excited for the new season, we have curated some celeb looks — right from Karisma Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor — that are sure to help amp up your fashion game, whether it is for your 9 am-5 pm routine or a brunch date with your girls.

Scroll to know more:

Katrina Kaif

This colour is apt for the season. (Photo: APH Images) This colour is apt for the season. (Photo: APH Images)

The ruched Dolce & Gabbana dress makes it to the list of perfect spring ensembles for two reasons — firstly, the colour! You cannot do spring without wearing something bright, and what better than orange? The sheer fabric lends a summery vibe to the look, which has been perfectly rounded off with clear pencil heels. Keeping her accessories to just the hoops, she went for brown smokey eyes and nude lips.

Shraddha Kapoor

This pastel top is the perfect choice for the weather. (Photo: APH Images) This pastel top is the perfect choice for the weather. (Photo: APH Images)

Whether you are lounging at home, or simply heading out to do chores, nothing better than a pair of fitted denims with a pastel floral top. Add a twist by tying it up near your waist, just like the Stree actor. Shraddha pulled the look together with beige heels and a pair of silver hoops.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma aces the pastel blue pantsuit. (Photo: APH Images) Karisma aces the pastel blue pantsuit. (Photo: APH Images)

Wondering how to take your usual 9 to 5 wardrobe to the next level? Take your cue from Karisma Kapoor. Pantsuits have been a major trend for a while now, and looks like it will only become bigger. Spring calls for pastel shades, and it is time you one add to your wardrobe — one you can wear to work or even a date night!

Diana Penty

Colour blocking and spring always go hand in hand. (Photo: APH Images) Colour blocking and spring always go hand in hand. (Photo: APH Images)

Diana Penty slays colour blocking with this outfit, and there is no better time than spring to go all out with colours. Here the actor dons a one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit, a perfect pick for your next party. She ditched jewellery, which was surely a good call, letting the outfit speak for itself. Add a hint of gloss or a coloured eyeliner and call it a day!

Janhvi Kapoor

Jahnvi looks like a vision in white. (Photo: APH Images) Jahnvi looks like a vision in white. (Photo: APH Images)

The actor recently stepped out in a white ensemble from designer duo Shivan and Narresh. Hitting all the right fashion notes, the Dhadak actor opted for a peplum top that was teamed with matching pants with ruffle details. Ruffles and spring go hand in hand and on days when you don’t want a pop of colour, you could choose to keep it elegant with white.

Here is some more inspiration to help you ace the perfect outfit this season.

Karisma looked ravishing in this red off-the-shoulder dress from Roland Mouret. (Photo: APH Images) Karisma looked ravishing in this red off-the-shoulder dress from Roland Mouret. (Photo: APH Images)

The Pink actor stepped out in a teal-coloured floral outfit from Anamika Khanna. The outfit, which featured frill detailing around the neck, is a perfect pick for the spring season. (Photo: APH images) The Pink actor stepped out in a teal-coloured floral outfit from Anamika Khanna. The outfit, which featured frill detailing around the neck, is a perfect pick for the spring season. (Photo: APH images)

We love how Shraddha made denim wearable with cutesy prints and white sneakers. (Photo: APH Images) We love how Shraddha made denim wearable with cutesy prints and white sneakers. (Photo: APH Images)

Pastel colours are always a yes! (Photo: APH Images) Pastel colours are always a yes! (Photo: APH Images)

The delicate white dress looks lovely on Katrina Kaif. (Photo: APH Images) The delicate white dress looks lovely on Katrina Kaif. (Photo: APH Images)

Which is your favourite look?

