From Deepika Padukone to Parineeti Chopra, take spring fashion inspiration from your favourite celebrity

Now that the season of sweaters, coats, and scarves has almost come to a close, it is time to keep abreast of what’s hot this spring season.

According to the latest appearances of Bollywood divas, it is all about comfortable and romantic silhouettes, balanced colour palettes, and of course, comfort. While florals for spring will always be eternal, abstract designs, too, are gaining ground as the season takes hold.

From bold colours and abstract prints to corsets, let’s take a look at what celebrity spring fashion obsession looks like:

Parineeti Chopra in a Payal Khandwala pleated sari. (Photo: PR Handout) Parineeti Chopra in a Payal Khandwala pleated sari. (Photo: PR Handout)

We love Parineeti Chopra‘s modern avatar of the reliable and failproof sari. Her pleated, colour contrasted stunner is from Payal Khandwala, a sari that Deepika Padukone also stunned in.

ALSO SEE | Style alert: The pleated sari that Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra love

Tara Sutaria in Arpita Meheta bralette and skirt. (Photo: PR Handout) Tara Sutaria in Arpita Meheta bralette and skirt. (Photo: PR Handout)

Tara Sutaria‘s laid back, off-duty look in this printed co-ord set from Arpita Mehta is the perfect one for a resort holiday as travel restrictions relax across the world. You can take the set apart and wear the bralette with trousers or denims, and the skirt with a different top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Ananya Panday’s wardrobe is an intersection of Gen Z and millennial fashion pieces, where the corset lies as it is loved by all for its versatility and effortless style. This simple but chic white corset, denim, and shocking pink shoes look is a sure winner.

ALSO READ | Style alert: Ananya Panday keeps it bright and colourful for Gehraiyaan promotions

Pooja Hegde in a floral bikini set and cover up shirt. (Photo: PR Handout) Pooja Hegde in a floral bikini set and cover up shirt. (Photo: PR Handout)

We know you have a beach vacation on your mind, and Pooja Hegde‘s look is the perfect one to recreate. She wore a white and golden sequined bikini set paired with a floral print cover up. Styled with her fuss free beachy waves, the look spells ‘vacation’.

ALSO READ | Take beach fashion inspiration from Malavika Mohanan as she holidays in the Maldives; pics inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika Padukone’s all-white Victoria Beckham ensemble is the pinnacle of elegant power dressing, and minimal fashion that is also impactful. But not any white shirt or trousers will do if you want to recreate this timeless look. Make sure the tailoring and the construction of both not only flatter but highlight your features, like this one does for Deepika, making her look picturesquely taller and slender.

Manushi Chillar in a printed co-ord set from Saaksha and Kinni. (Photo: PR Handout) Manushi Chillar in a printed co-ord set from Saaksha and Kinni. (Photo: PR Handout)

Coming back to versatile co-ord sets that can multitask, Manushi Chillar looks her usual gorgeous self in this abstract printed set from Saaksha and Kinni. The colour palette is a perfect mix of neutrals and earthy tones, and the bustier top gives it dimension.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

In one of her multiple all-white looks for the promotions of her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansalai directed movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous muslin jamdani sari while in Kolkata. If you are going to a spring wedding, we definitely suggest taking inspiration from this look. You can style it with your choice of accessories, try a different hued blouse, and footwear.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!