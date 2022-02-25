From Deepika Padukone to Parineeti Chopra, take spring fashion inspiration from your favourite celebrity

February 25, 2022 10:50:56 am
Now that the season of sweaters, coats, and scarves has almost come to a close, it is time to keep abreast of what’s hot this spring season.
According to the latest appearances of Bollywood divas, it is all about comfortable and romantic silhouettes, balanced colour palettes, and of course, comfort. While florals for spring will always be eternal, abstract designs, too, are gaining ground as the season takes hold.
From bold colours and abstract prints to corsets, let’s take a look at what celebrity spring fashion obsession looks like:
We love Parineeti Chopra‘s modern avatar of the reliable and failproof sari. Her pleated, colour contrasted stunner is from Payal Khandwala, a sari that Deepika Padukone also stunned in.
Tara Sutaria‘s laid back, off-duty look in this printed co-ord set from Arpita Mehta is the perfect one for a resort holiday as travel restrictions relax across the world. You can take the set apart and wear the bralette with trousers or denims, and the skirt with a different top.
Ananya Panday’s wardrobe is an intersection of Gen Z and millennial fashion pieces, where the corset lies as it is loved by all for its versatility and effortless style. This simple but chic white corset, denim, and shocking pink shoes look is a sure winner.
We know you have a beach vacation on your mind, and Pooja Hegde‘s look is the perfect one to recreate. She wore a white and golden sequined bikini set paired with a floral print cover up. Styled with her fuss free beachy waves, the look spells ‘vacation’.
Deepika Padukone’s all-white Victoria Beckham ensemble is the pinnacle of elegant power dressing, and minimal fashion that is also impactful. But not any white shirt or trousers will do if you want to recreate this timeless look. Make sure the tailoring and the construction of both not only flatter but highlight your features, like this one does for Deepika, making her look picturesquely taller and slender.
Coming back to versatile co-ord sets that can multitask, Manushi Chillar looks her usual gorgeous self in this abstract printed set from Saaksha and Kinni. The colour palette is a perfect mix of neutrals and earthy tones, and the bustier top gives it dimension.
In one of her multiple all-white looks for the promotions of her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansalai directed movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous muslin jamdani sari while in Kolkata. If you are going to a spring wedding, we definitely suggest taking inspiration from this look. You can style it with your choice of accessories, try a different hued blouse, and footwear.
