Spring-summer fashion: Seek style inspiration from Mrunal Thakur, Rakulpreet, Tara Sutaria, and others

As spring-summer months are upon us, it’s time for much-needed wardrobe makeover. Keeping in mind that the pandemic has pretty much changed the perception of what can be called ‘seasonal clothing’, the onus now rests on comfort, sustainability, bright colours and quirky prints.

This is something that the new crop of Bollywood stars also swears by, as they opt for fashion trends that not only look stunning, but are also conscious choices.

If you’re looking for style inspiration for this spring, Mrunal Thakur, Rakulpreet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt and others are here to show the way to dreamy spring-summer vibes.

Mrunal Thakur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Actor Mrunal Thakur’s personal style is marked with comfort, combined with glamour. As such, it wasn’t surprising when the 29-year-old took to Instagram to post a series of photos in a dove grey plaid ensemble, featuring a stylish tube top and an oversized matching blazer from MoonRay. The grungy look was accentuated even further with boot leg black denim pants and Louboutin shoes. The Toofan actor carried of a no-make-up make-up look that featured nude shades. Her hair was styled to wavy perfection, falling in choppy waves just around her shoulder.

Rakulpreet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The Attack actor prefers comfortable silhouettes in her personal style, her social media is proof! In a recent post, Rakulpreet wore a spring-time perfect outfit that can be dressed up or down according to preference, and looked stunning while doing it. She paired a bright pink, ribbed, halterneck bodysuit with a pair of light-washed, flared and heavily distressed jeans with a unique colour pattern. She paired the look with sparkly heels and reminded us that less-is-more when it comes to spring dressing. Rakulpreet’s make-up look was chic and understated, she wore grey eyeshadow, generous dabs of mascara, a mauve lip-colour and a touch of blush on her cheekbones. Her hair was left loose in stylish waves and featured ample amount of layers and volume.

Tara Sutaria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Actor Tara Sutaria’s sartorial style choices keep changing season to season, but what doesn’t, is her love for bright colours and structured outfits. Recently, in a gorgeous red coloured sari, she proved just that on her Instagram. A stunning choice for spring-summer weddings, Tara’s sari featured sequin and threadwork embroidery throughout the length of the fabric, while she paired it with a stylish lace blouse with an open back, tied together with a dori. The Heropanti 2 actor’s make-up featured a clean look: she wore a light foundation, nude lipstick, filled-in eyebrows, with her hair neatly tucked in a bun. Tara opted for gorgeous emerald studded chaandbaalis to accentuate the look even further.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt’s style statements are a vision, both on and off-screen. From playing a girl next door in Dear Zindagi to channeling Gangubai Kathiawadi, predominantly in saris, the 29-year-old is a force to reckon with when it comes to fashion choices. Recently, she was seen in dreamy spring-summer vibes in a red floral printed mini dress that featured a sweet-heart neckline. The dress was paired with a matching blazer. Her make-up featured her signature glossy peach shades that has now become almost synonymous with her style statements. Peach eyeshadow, glossy peach-nude lipstick and a healthy dose of blush accentuated her look. Her hair was let loose in waves, framing her face, while the look was completed with a pair of sky high stilettos.

Yami Gautam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Dasvi actor Yami Gautam’s latest promotional looks for the OTT release has been marked by bright colours and a variety of different, fashionable ensembles. While the chic outfits stood out for their impeccable prints and flares, Yami’s charm made the clothes truly stand apart. For one such look, the actor donned a floral spring-summer dress from designer Aniket Satam’s label Pink Porcupine and looked stunning in it. The newlywed actor took to Instagram to share a look, captioning it “Spring affair 💐”. The entire look was accentuated by natural, barely-there make-up featuring a fun, pale pink glossy lipstick. Her hair was waved to perfection, with a few tendrils framing her face.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!