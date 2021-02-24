Bollywood celebs are welcoming spring in the most stylish way; see pics

There is still a nip in the air, but the sun is shining brighter and the flowers are blooming. So, it would not be wrong to say that spring is on its way! This also means it is time to ditch those boring blacks and greys and bring back all the colours.

However, if you feel confused as to where and how to begin, we have some cues for you — courtesy of your favourite Bollywood fashionistas.

Take a look at our picks below:

Kiara Advani

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actor nails this sporty yet chic look. Here, Kiara is seen in a white co-ord set — high-waist pants and a crop top with zip detailing. Styled with minimal gold jewellery, the look is perfect for a brunch with friends. But what we loved most are the neon orange strappy heels which add a hint of colour to her monotone look.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal looks pretty as a picture in this lime green A-line dress with loose sleeves and a turtleneck. While the outfit is simple, the actor went all out with lilac eye makeup which was completed with a sky blue eyeliner. The statement earrings add the perfect finishing touches.

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia keeps it bright in a deep V-neck peplum top with sheer balloon sleeves and bootcut pants. This is our favourite outfit simply because it is basic yet so trendy and. Bonus: it takes us back to the ’90s!

