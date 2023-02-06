Spring fashion: All the times B-town celebrities channeled flower power

Each season is known for its own styles and trends — like crisp cotton (or linen) shirts in summer and cosy knitwear in winter. But the spring season is all about experimenting with bright colours and floral prints, which are all set to make a cyclical return. So, if you are planning to sort out your spring wardrobe anytime soon, here’s some inspiration coming your way, straight from these Bollywood divas who have many tricks up their sleeves about how to style floral prints effortlessly.

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Power dressing does not mean you need to stick to solid prints. You can always opt for a floral look, much like Katrina Kaif. The actor wore a blazer and pants set which featured a stunning floral print, styled with a nude camisole. She paired the look with dewy makeup, including a metallic pink lip and matching blush, and kept accessories to a minimal.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon looked spring-ready in her knee-length floral dress. She teamed the dress with white heels, kept her makeup subtle, and styled her hair in beachy waves. This outfit is perfect for those looking for something to wear for your spring vacay!

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

For the success party of Pathaan, Deepika Padukone wore a gorgeous printed floral midi dress with a plunging neckline by designers Gauri & Nainika Karan. She paired the outfit with black heels and drop earrings. For makeup, she went for pink shades.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The Liger actor looked elegant in a pink floral lehenga with a matching dupatta and blouse. For accessories, she opted for silver earrings, a statement ring, and a bindi. If you’re looking for style inspo for a wedding, this is an excellent option for you!

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor never stops impressing us with her fashion sense. As such, she donned a light green floral-printed sari with intricate white embroidery. She kept her makeup subtle with a pink lip, mascara and blush. For accessories, she wore traditional earrings. You can opt for this look for a Holi day party!

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The Brahmastra actor is known for her impeccable style. She wore a red floral corset-bodice styled mini dress with a matching blazer. She complemented the look with pointed-toe red heels, and went for coral shades for makeup. The star looked absolutely ravishing in the outfit.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!