Styling tips from B-town celebs to make your spring vacation a fashionable affair

Spring is knocking on our doors, urging us to pack our bags and head out for a long, tropical vacation. But, the season is not only about good weather and holidays, it is also about wearing bright colours, bold prints, interesting silhouettes, and trendy cuts. So, make sure to step out in style as we are here with some fashion inspiration, straight from your favourite B-Town celebrities.

Also, don’t forget to tell us whose look you liked the most and would like to create!

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Looking for some styling tips for your beach holiday? Take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor who looked super chic in a blue bikini top and denim mini skirt. For accessories, she went for a trendy beaded necklace, kept her makeup minimal, and styled her hair in beachy waves.

Sonakshi Sinha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha aced comfy casuals with oodles of style. The Double XL star wore a graphic shirt over a black top and jeggings. She paired the look with boots, sunglasses and silver jewellery. This is the look for you if comfort is your priority.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

A fan of airport fashion and want to look as cool as the celebs getting papped? We’ve got you covered. This outfit worn by Alia Bhatt can be your go-to look. The actor donned a white crop top and latex joggers with black chunky sneakers, as she completed the look with subtle makeup and voluminous hair.

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone continues to amaze us with her stellar fashion sense. The Pathaan actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bright orange dress with numerous cut-outs and a huge slit. She paired the look with chunky golden earrings and went for shades of pink for her makeup. If you’re looking for an outfit with bold colours that screams spring, this is an excellent choice for you.

Parineeti Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

Planning a trip to the hills? This is the ideal outfit for you. Parineeti Chopra aced the layered look in a white high-neck tee and an abstract-printed sweatshirt. For bottoms, she went for faux leather pants, and wore white sneakers to complement the look. As for makeup, she went au naturel.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The fashionista looked gorgeous in a halter-neck dress with a cut-out, draw strings and a slit. She teamed the look with pointed-toe heels. This is the best look for you if you’re looking to dine out at a fancy restaurant during your springcation.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!