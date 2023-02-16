scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Styling tips from B-town celebs to make your spring vacation a fashionable affair

Here are some looks from B-town celebs which are perfect for your springcation.

Spring fashionOwing to the pleasant weather, spring season is the ideal time to go for a vacation. (Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

Spring is knocking on our doors, urging us to pack our bags and head out for a long, tropical vacation. But, the season is not only about good weather and holidays, it is also about wearing bright colours, bold prints, interesting silhouettes, and trendy cuts. So, make sure to step out in style as we are here with some fashion inspiration, straight from your favourite B-Town celebrities.

Also, don’t forget to tell us whose look you liked the most and would like to create!

Janhvi Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) 

Looking for some styling tips for your beach holiday? Take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor who looked super chic in a blue bikini top and denim mini skirt. For accessories, she went for a trendy beaded necklace, kept her makeup minimal, and styled her hair in beachy waves.

Sonakshi Sinha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) 

Sonakshi Sinha aced comfy casuals with oodles of style. The Double XL star wore a graphic shirt over a black top and jeggings. She paired the look with boots, sunglasses and silver jewellery. This is the look for you if comfort is your priority.

ALSO READ |Spring fashion: All the times B-town celebrities channeled flower power

Alia Bhatt

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) 

A fan of airport fashion and want to look as cool as the celebs getting papped? We’ve got you covered. This outfit worn by Alia Bhatt can be your go-to look. The actor donned a white crop top and latex joggers with black chunky sneakers, as she completed the look with subtle makeup and voluminous hair.

Deepika Padukone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) 

Deepika Padukone continues to amaze us with her stellar fashion sense. The Pathaan actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bright orange dress with numerous cut-outs and a huge slit. She paired the look with chunky golden earrings and went for shades of pink for her makeup. If you’re looking for an outfit with bold colours that screams spring, this is an excellent choice for you.

Parineeti Chopra

Planning a trip to the hills? This is the ideal outfit for you. Parineeti Chopra aced the layered look in a white high-neck tee and an abstract-printed sweatshirt. For bottoms, she went for faux leather pants, and wore white sneakers to complement the look. As for makeup, she went au naturel.

Ananya Panday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

The fashionista looked gorgeous in a halter-neck dress with a cut-out, draw strings and a slit. She teamed the look with pointed-toe heels. This is the best look for you if you’re looking to dine out at a fancy restaurant during your springcation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 16:30 IST
Next Story

Aarey Metro car shed: MMRCL seeks dismissal of PIL against notice on felling 177 trees, says delay causing daily loss of Rs 5.87 crore

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

How artist Meena Yadav’s works celebrate the ‘Tranquility of Nature’ and its many forms
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close