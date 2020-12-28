These outfits are making us look forward to Spring 2021

The temperatures might be dipping in many parts of the country, but B-Town celebs are surely making it rise with their fashion outings. From colourful co-ord sets to saris and tops, looks like floral fever has gripped Bollywood fashionistas even before its time for spring. And as always, we are in awe of their looks!

In case you also happen to like floral outfits, this is where you ought to be! Take a look at the pictures below to know more.

Mithila Palkar keeps it stylish in a floral print crop top which stood out for the bright colour combination. We like how the actor kept the look simple, and let the top do its magic!

Sara Ali Khan has been busy promoting Coolie No. 1 and has been spotted in many different looks. And her latest outfit — a bright yellow co-ord set — has our hearts. The dainty prints, the puff sleeves and the soothing colour combination make it the perfect pick for Spring 2021.

If we had to pick a sari for the upcoming spring season, it would definitely be the one Kirti Kulhari wore. Teamed with a backless bottle green blouse, the floral sari by designer JJ Valaya was styled in a simple yet elegant way.

Ananya Panday’s floral number, is hands down, our favourite — right from the bright colour to the soothing floral print, we love everything about the look. And you just cannot miss out on the puffy sleeves.

