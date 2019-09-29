Toggle Menu
Sports honour 2019: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas stun

Sports honour 2019: The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. But the ones who stood out were Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

Sports honour 2019: Who do you think looked the best?

The second edition of the annual Indian sports honours was held on Friday, which saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. But the ones who stood out were Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Both Kohli and Sharma looked every bit of the power couple that they are. Sharma stunned in an ensemble from Atsu Khose. The crop top with feather details was paired with an ankle length pants. What stood out from the ensemble was the satin cape attached to the waist. The look was rounded out winged eyeliner, minimal makeup and hair tied in a ponytail.

Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous in this ensemble. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Kohli, on the other hand, was spotted looking dapper in a black tuxedo. Needless to say, both of them looked stunning together.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked every bit of the power couple that they are. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

The Quantico actor too was spotted at the event. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she looked gorgeous in a heavily embroidered sari from designer Tarun Tahiliani. It was paired with a noodle strap blouse with beads. The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick, side parted hair and was accessorised with mangalsutra.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked lovely in the sari. Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

The event was also attended by other cricketers and Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor and Javed Akhtar.

Who do you think of their looks?

