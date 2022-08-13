People with disabilities turn muse for couturiers at FDCI x Tamana NGO fashion show

Updated: August 13, 2022 9:03:04 pm
People with Disabilities (PwDs) turned showstoppers for Fashion Beyond Boundaries, a heart-warming extravaganza, hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in collaboration with Tamana, a non-profit organisation.
Hosted in the capital, the fashion gala witnessed a pool of ensembles by renowned designers varying from Reynu Taandon to Anju Modi.
In an effort towards raising awareness of a more conscious, inclusive approach toward fashion, khadi ensembles were the star of the night.
“Fashion and fortitude made a winning combination,” as PwDs walked hand-in-hand with leading designers.
Acing the runway, the event had models and PwDs alike grace the ramp donning intricately detailed khadi creations.
FDCI President Sunil Sethi recognised Tamana Chona, a victim of autism and cerebral palsy after whom the Tamana NGO is named, as an “important part” of his journey. “A celebration of the crusaders of Tamana,” Sethi called the fashion show an “evening of courage and style”.
“Fashion is the most potent form of non-verbal communication and this is where we find a synergy with Tamana, it gives a voice to the marginalised,” expressed Sethi in one of the previous FDCI x Tamana shows.
This year, the evening saw UP Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, and Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud, Supreme Court of India judge, along with the Tamana managing committee and other distinguished guests.
