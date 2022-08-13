People with disabilities turn muse for couturiers at FDCI x Tamana NGO fashion show

People with Disabilities (PwDs) turned showstoppers for Fashion Beyond Boundaries, a heart-warming extravaganza, hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in collaboration with Tamana, a non-profit organisation.

Hosted in the capital, the fashion gala witnessed a pool of ensembles by renowned designers varying from Reynu Taandon to Anju Modi.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In an effort towards raising awareness of a more conscious, inclusive approach toward fashion, khadi ensembles were the star of the night.

Take a look!

Designer Anju Modi makes an appearance at the FDCI x Tamana fashion show. (Source: FDCI/Instagram) Designer Anju Modi makes an appearance at the FDCI x Tamana fashion show. (Source: FDCI/Instagram)

“Fashion and fortitude made a winning combination,” as PwDs walked hand-in-hand with leading designers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Acing the runway, the event had models and PwDs alike grace the ramp donning intricately detailed khadi creations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

FDCI President Sunil Sethi recognised Tamana Chona, a victim of autism and cerebral palsy after whom the Tamana NGO is named, as an “important part” of his journey. “A celebration of the crusaders of Tamana,” Sethi called the fashion show an “evening of courage and style”.

“Fashion is the most potent form of non-verbal communication and this is where we find a synergy with Tamana, it gives a voice to the marginalised,” expressed Sethi in one of the previous FDCI x Tamana shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

This year, the evening saw UP Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, and Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud, Supreme Court of India judge, along with the Tamana managing committee and other distinguished guests.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!