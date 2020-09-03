Space helmets are a pandemic trend; makers claim they let you breathe, wear glasses

A space helmet called 'isphere', was recently launched by Plastique Fantastique. (Source: Plastique Fantastique/Instagram)

Face masks and shields are no longer just protective equipment. In the past few months, they have been customised into various designs, prints and patterns thereby becoming a trendy fashion accessory.

We recently saw Lady Gaga don a variety of statement face masks — from electric mask to helmet — at MTV VMAs 2020. In one of her appearances at the event, the singer was seen wearing a fishbowl space helmet. But this mask wasn’t really an exception. Space helmets are in fact now in vogue, in the wake of the pandemic.

For instance, Toronto-based company VYZR Technologies launched ‘BioVYZR’ last April, featuring a hazmat helmet with anti-fog windows, a low-volume, battery-powered cooling fan and hospital grade air-purifiers. It includes a germ-fighting shield with a fitted neoprene vest with adjustable straps, and also reversible gloves that allow you to touch your face.

According to the company, this suit is perfect for “crowded public spaces, school and university classrooms, work, meetings and the office,” quoted Forbes in an article. And these helmets are currently sold out.

Another such helmet called ‘AIR’ was launched by MicroClimate, with an acrylic visor that allows users to “wear glasses without interference”. The fabric around the neck is lightweight and washable.

One of the oft-debated arguments against regular face masks is that it obstructs breathing. One the other hand, makers of these space helmets reportedly claim their products offer a very comfortable experience, including during air travel.

Again, artist Katya Lozanova recently came up with a bonnet-like face shield attached to a hood that provides 360-degree protection which, when “combined with a face mask or bandana, droplets and dust have little to no chance of reaching your mouth, face, hair, or neck,” according to her website.

Similar to Gaga’s fishbowl helmet is ‘isphere’, launched by Plastique Fantastique, and it covers the whole face. The helmets also come with added modifications like a shade, filter, valve and ventilator or even microphone or headset, according to its website.

What do you think of these face shields?

