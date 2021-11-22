‘We were never ready’: Fast food giant reacts after girl makes frock dress out of recycled packaging

With growing awareness about climate change and depleting natural resources, people are gradually adopting sustainable methods of living. In a similar vein, the fashion world has also not been left untouched as sustainable fashion has begun to gain focus in the last couple of years. People are finding their own ways to blend sustainability with creativity.

As such, a South African fashion designer recently took the internet by storm as she created a lovely frock dress out of recycled packaging!

Nokuzotha Ntuli left everyone amazed as she posted some pictures of herself, looking lovely in an off-shoulder dress. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the fact that the dress was made from recycled KFC packaging.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starts a new chapter in fashion; take a look

Sharing her pictures, she wrote, “Decided to make this dress for KFC from recycled KFC packages to show how much of KFC super fans we are.”

Check out her post.

Decided to make this dress for KFC from recycled KFC packages to show how much of KFC super fans we are.#KFCSuperfan @KFCSA #KFCDesigns. ❤️🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/XewkWc8Hdu — a superstar (@NokuzothaNtuli) November 17, 2021

The post, instantly, went viral with netizens showering praises on her creativity.

KFC South Africa, too, was left impressed as they praised the designer with a sweet comment.

“All this fresh drip, we were never ready,” they wrote.

All this fresh drip, we were never ready👌👌 — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 18, 2021

A user commented, “How in the world did you pull that one off? But wow.”

“You deserve free meal for the whole month,” another user wrote.

What do you think about this recycled dress?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!