Quarantine fashion: Pregnant Sophie Turner keeps it stylish in lilac bodycon dress

Sophie Turner is breaking the internet with her quarantine maternity looks. Maintaining all possible safety measures, such as wearing a mask, she was yet again seen with husband Joe Jonas. This time, the couple was spotted taking a drive in their electric Moke Jeep, with Turner behind the wheel in a lilac bodycon dress. The Games of Thrones actor took her maternity fashion game many notches higher in the strappy dress, which is a rare pick for expectant mothers as they usually lean towards oversized, comfy outfits.

Her pastel outfit, which was styled with pink cat-eye sunglasses, ticked all boxes for summer fashion. Her floral printed mask was also quite peppy, and matched her outfit.

Earlier, she was spotted taking a walk with Jonas in an all-black ensemble — a roomy black t-shirt, a black sweatshirt and a pair of black leggings.

Considering the current health scare, she had made it a point to wear a grey mask and black sunglasses too. Keeping her look fuss-free, she had stepped out sans makeup and hair tied up.

It is important to moms-to-be to take regular strolls in the park or a green neighbourhood to stay fit and energised. While Sophie flaunted her baby bump in an all-black outfit, Joe opted for a red tee with a pair of blue jeans and black jacket.

