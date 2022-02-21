Sophie Turner makes a stylish appearance amid rumours of second pregnancy; check it out

Sophie Turner has made many stunning appearances on the red carpet throughout her career, but her maternity fashion has been on-point, too. The mother-of-one, who is married to singer-songwriter Joe Jonas, recently sparked second pregnancy rumours as she stepped out with her husband last week.

The Game of Thrones actor appeared to have changed her look, opting for red tresses as opposed to her natural blond hair, reminding fans of the time when she played the red-haired Sansa Stark in the HBO series.

The actor was photographed wearing an apple green form-fitting mini dress as she cradled her bulging stomach and walked around in a Los Angeles neighbourhood. She kept her long hair open and accessorised with a pair of sunglasses.

Joe also matched his wife in a green ensemble, choosing to wear a cardigan with a dark-green base and multiple colours on it. He accessorised with a chain around his neck, a pair of brown pants, white sneakers and sunglasses.

The 25-year-old actor is already mother to daughter Willa, whom she welcomed with her 32-year-old husband in July 2020.

While they have not confirmed their pregnancy, they were clicked prior to this walking around in the same LA neighbourhood with their daughter. Sophie’s outfit-of-choice was a white crop top that strengthened the speculation, especially as she placed her hand delicately on her belly.

