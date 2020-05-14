Lockdown fashion: Sophie Turner’s maternity outfit is super comfy

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner married singer Joe Jonas in Las Vegas on May 2, 2019. (Photo: Joe Jonas/Instagram) Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner married singer Joe Jonas in Las Vegas on May 2, 2019. (Photo: Joe Jonas/Instagram)

Sophie Turner announced her pregnancy in February, and since then her fans had not got a glimpse of the Game of Thrones star. But she was finally spotted taking a walk with husband Joe Jonas amid the coronavirus outbreak that has pushed everyone to stay indoors.

The mother-to-be kept her maternity outfit basic. She looked comfortable in the all-black ensemble — a roomy black t-shirt, a black sweatshirt and a pair of black leggings. Comfort is something that has become a major element in celebrity dressing.

Considering the current health scare, Sophie made it a point to wear a grey mask and black sunglasses too. Keeping her look fuss-free, she stepped out sans makeup and hair tied up.

It’s difficult for expecting moms to stay indoors; and regular strolls around the park or a green neighbourhood help keep them stay fit and energised. While Sophie flaunted her baby bump in an all-black outfit, Joe opted for a red tee with a pair of blue jeans and black jacket.

Back home, we had seen Kareena Kapoor Khan don some stunning elaborate couture during her maternity days, walk the ramp for Sabyasachi Mujherkee and also go for casual brunch dates with her girlfriends, in easy shirts and denims.

