You will love Sophie Turner’s makeup looks; check them out here

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner on Monday gave birth to a baby girl with singer Joe Jonas. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” said a statement released through Jonas’ label, Republic Records. While we are yet to catch a glimpse of the new mum, the 24-year-old actor had impressed us with her maternity fashion: check it out here.

But it is not only her style choices, Sophie has always also been impressive with her makeup looks. Sometimes soft with a golden hue on her lids, to intense smokey eyes on other days, she has given us every reason to love her makeup looks.

Take a look and choose your favourite!

We love this soft glam look which comprises rose gold lids, sleek eyeliner and a generous dose of mascara. Her eyebrows were filled with a brow gel, and the look was completed with velvet pink lips.

Side-swept hairstyle with intense smokey eyes is the perfect date night look. Smokey eyes is a classic look which has stood the test of time. But let us tell you that your blending skills needs to be perfect for this look. You can follow these tips if you want to recreate it at home.

This is the perfect summer look. If you are someone who has a pale complexion, we suggest loading up on blush. However, if you have wheatish skin complexion, opt for a bronzer instead.

If you are someone who dearly loves their mascara, this is the look for you. Amp it up with a hint of bronzer and blush on the apple of your cheeks and complete it with a dash of golden eyeshadow on your lids.

This is our favourite look. We love the thick smokey eyeliner teamed with grey cut-crease eyeshadow. If you have hooded eyes, this makeup look is perfect to enhance your features. Don’t forget to add your classic pink lipstick and a generous amount of highlighter!

