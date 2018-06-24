Kit Harington-Rose Leslie wedding: Sophie Turner channels her inner rock star, Emilia Clarke plays it safe

Sophie Turner (L), Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke (R) at Kit Harington-Rose Leslie wedding. (Source: Instagram) Sophie Turner (L), Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke (R) at Kit Harington-Rose Leslie wedding. (Source: Instagram)

Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in Scotland this weekend and several of their co-stars were in attendance at the ceremony. While Harington’s onscreen sisters, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, better known as Sansa and Arya, opted for an unconventional wedding dress code, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) played it safe.

For the occasion, Turner (22) picked a blazing red mini jacket that she paired with thigh-high black boots. Accessorising with a pair of very ‘in’ mini shades in popping red and a black clutch, she turned heads with her grunge look. Not very traditional, but we think she aced it.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams serving looks at the wedding pic.twitter.com/h1fSaqSy00 — • (@faveslooks) June 23, 2018

Colour-coordinating with her was Williams (21), who stepped out in a comfortable looking black jumpsuit that was accessorised with a Kate Spade clutch, metal wrought earrings and nerdy glasses. Williams added oomph to her attire with a pair of peppy reddish-orange heels.

Meanwhile, Clarke (31) made a subtle style statement in a rose-hued, corset-style inspired swishy midi dress that was layered with a baby pink blazer.

Emilia Clarke looking radiant at Kit’s wedding pic.twitter.com/fJgepsKYKo — • (@faveslooks) June 23, 2018

[HQ] NEW! Emilia Clarke arriving Kit & Rose’s Wedding in Aberndeen, Scotland. https://t.co/nWuMKQNFRY pic.twitter.com/JOhjtonGjt — Emilia Clarke (@EmiliaClarkeTM) June 23, 2018

What do you think about the actors’ look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

