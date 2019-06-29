Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas wedding: Everything you need to know about the ceremony in France

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are all set to take wedding vows yet again at an elaborate ceremony in France, a month after they tied the knot in a hush-hush way in Las Vegas. Before the couple say, ‘I do’, the duo have been spotted having a gala time with family and friends.

Pictures and videos of the couple, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, have been doing the rounds on social media as they were seen partying on a boat with the Eiffel tower as the backdrop. It was followed by a pre-wedding function hosted by the couple for their friends and family at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France on Friday.

The couple was spotted rocking matching red outfits at the rehearsal dinner, while the guests were seen in white attires. Turner looked lovely in a simple long red gown with a high slit, which was paired with silver heels. The bride kept it simple with wearing her hair loose and opting for dark eye shadow.

The groom looked dapper in a matching red suit, and completed the look with dark red shoes.

See who wore what at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pre-wedding festivities:

At another event, Turner was spotted in a white, fitted dress which featured a square neckline. Jonas, on the other hand wore a black pinstripe blazer suit teamed with white shirt to match his bride’s ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra was seen attending the event in a white off-shoulder gown. She gave her look a retro twist by opting to style her hair in loose curls. Brown lips and diamond danglers rounded off her look. Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin were also spotted at the celebration in white ensembles.

If reports are to be believed, the Dark Phoenix actor will get married this weekend at Chateau de Tourreau. The wedding is set to take place on June 29 at this gorgeous property. The building is a 17th century castle located in Sarrians which also goes by the name of Chateau Ventoux. Reportedly, both the families have arrived at the venue.

On another ocassion, Chopra was spotted looking stunning in a Miguelina Gambaccini white crochet sheer kaftan which she paired with silver hoop earrings and a pair of sunnies. She was spotted with Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle, at the event.

After more than a year together, the couple announced their engagement in October 2017. In what can be called an impromptu wedding ceremony, the couple tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding chapel on May 1, after they attended the Billboard Music Awards 2019.

Check their wedding pictures here:

American DJ Diplo shared several moments via his Instagram stories, where Turner can be seen walking down the aisle in a white outfit with a satin skirt, satin trousers, and a veil. Looking sharp, Jonas can be seen in a well-tailored grey suit, a crisp white shirt, and a white pocket square.