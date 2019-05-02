Toggle Menu
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tie the knot in Vegas: Here’s what the couple wore

In a surprise Vegas wedding ceremony, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas can be seen exchanging vows. While the bride went for a white outfit replete with a veil, the groom was seen in a grey suit.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in Las Vegas on May 1. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers fame and Sophie Turner, best known for her portrayal of the character Lady Sansa Stark of Winterfell in Game of Thrones, are officialy husband and wife. In what can be called an impromptu wedding ceremony, the couple tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding chapel on May 1, nearly two hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

American DJ Diplo shared several moments via his Instagram stories, where Turner can be seen walking down the aisle in a white outfit with a sheer skirt and a veil. We don’t have a closer look at the bride’s ensemble but we can clearly see what the groom was wearing in a video shared by E!News on Instagram. Looking sharp, Jonas can be seen in a well-tailored grey suit, a crisp white shirt and a white pocket square.

After more than a year together, the couple announced their engagement in October 2017.

According to a report in Marie Claire, Turner said, “I’m still like, Holy s–t! I’m engaged. There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life. It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

